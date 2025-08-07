Motorcyclist Punches Man In Face, Flees In NY: Police Seeking Suspect

The incident happened around 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, on Upper Wisner Road in the Town of Warwick, the Warwick Police Department announced on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

Investigators said the motorcyclist, described as a white man, drove his bike at a victim who was standing outside his vehicle and then punched him in the face before fleeing toward Route 17A.

The suspect was last seen riding a black motorcycle, possibly a BMW or Triumph, while wearing a silver helmet and a black and silver jacket.

Police also released two surveillance images showing the suspect riding a bike with dual hard cases mounted on the back.

Anyone who recognizes the rider or has information about similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Kenney at the Warwick Police Department at 845-986-3425.

