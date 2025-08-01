Motorcyclist Killed In Friday Afternoon Bergen County Crash, Officials Say

The accident occurred around 4:51 p.m. on Pascack Road in Woodcliff Lake, near the intersection of West Hill Road, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office's Deputy Chief of Detectives, Jeff Angermeyer.

Responding officers from Woodcliff Lake, along with local EMS and police from surrounding towns, arrived to find a motorcyclist critically injured. Despite life-saving efforts, the rider was pronounced dead at the scene, Angermeyer said.

Investigators say the motorcycle and another vehicle collided along Pascack Road. The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit and the Woodcliff Lake Police Department launched a joint investigation. The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of Bergen County Prosecutor Chief Matthew Finck and Woodcliff Lake Police Chief Stephen Regula.

No further information was immediately available.

