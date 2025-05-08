Mother's Day 2025: Where To Find Deals, Perks, Promotions To Honor Moms

Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 11. The holiday's origins date back to the mid-19th century, according to the Smithsonian Institution.

West Virginia activist Ann Jarvis organized "Mothers' Work Clubs" to improve health in her community. She eventually launched a "Mother's Friendship Day" to help reunite families divided by the American Civil War.

Inspired by her mother's work, Anna Jarvis later pushed for a national holiday to honor the sacrifices and strength of mothers. President Woodrow Wilson made Mother's Day an official holiday in 1914.

Despite Anna Jarvis' objections to the holiday's commercialization, Mother's Day has evolved into a day widely known for greeting cards, brunches, and store-bought gifts. There are plenty of non-commercial ways that children can honor their mothers, like handmade gifts, home-cooked meals, and even a spa day for mom at home.

Here are some companies offering special deals and promotions to celebrate moms.

1-800-Flowers.com - Fresh flowers can now be delivered by Uber Eats in select markets, with more than 300 florists participating so far. Delivery is available same-day or scheduled in advance.

Baskin-Robbins - The ice cream chain has released a new flavor: Strawberry Tres Leches. Rewards members can save $5 on cake purchases of $35 or more.

Burger King - The fast-food chain is offering free Whoppers with the purchase of a King Jr. Meal on May 11, QSR Magazine reported. The deal is available to rewards members who order through the BK app or on Burger King's website.

Chicken Salad Chick - If you buy one large Quick Chick, you can get one for free on Friday, May 9. The offer is only available for dine-in or drive-thru orders.

The Greene Turtle - Moms dining in on May 11 receive a free dessert with any entrée or handheld purchase.

KFC - Some Benchmark Hotels are offering a "Mom Flies the Coop" package over Mother's Day weekend, including The Kendall Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The special includes a night away, chicken and waffles delivered by room service, and a KFC robe.

Outback Steakhouse - The Australian-themed restaurant chain is featuring a limited-time Mum's Day menu. It includes garlic butter, shrimp-topped, and lobster filet options, along with the Mum's Peach Bellini drink.

Panda Express - If you buy $30 in gift cards online, you'll receive an $8 bonus card. The offer ends on May 11.

Paris Baguette - The bakery and café chain is selling special Mother's Day cakes like the Rose Garden Lemon Citrus or the heart-shaped Strawberry Soft Cream. Rewards members earn double points on cake purchases.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard - The eastern Pennsylvania-based favorite is offering $1 small Italian Ices on May 11 to app users who make at least a $1 purchase.

Stewart's Shops - The upstate New York convenience store chain is celebrating moms with a single-scoop cone or dish for just 99 cents plus tax on May 11. Shops also carry flowers, brunch supplies, and gift certificates.

Target - New Target Circle 360 members who join by Saturday, May 10, get a free bouquet. Ongoing deals include 40% off women’s clothing, 30% off jewelry and swimwear, and buy-one-get-one 50% off candles.

Mother's Day is typically the busiest day of the year for phone conversations, with Verizon saying there were 394.2 million calls made on the holiday in 2024.

