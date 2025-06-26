'Most Wanted' Fugitive Caught In NY After Trying To Flee, Police Say

Jose Luis Mojica, age 31, was found in Poughkeepsie just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, in the area of Lexington Avenue by members of the city's police department, the department said on Thursday, June 26.

He tried to run, but officers caught him and took him into custody without further incident, the department said.

Mojica was wanted for a parole violation stemming from a conviction for second-degree robbery, and was featured on the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations' Most Wanted List.

According to DOCCS, Mojica is a violent offender with a history of multiple convictions, including assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and burglary. His past arrests and ties are primarily in the city and town of Poughkeepsie.

Following his arrest, Mojica was processed at Police Headquarters and transferred to the Dutchess County Jail.

