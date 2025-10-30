Most Spend Half Of Paycheck In Two Days: Survey Shows Where It Goes

New research shows nearly half of the average paycheck is spent within 48 hours of hitting bank accounts, a pattern driven largely by essentials and bills that can’t wait.

The Talker Research survey of 2,000 employed Americans, conducted between Monday, Aug. 18, and Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, revealed that more than a third of the average paycheck disappears in just the first 12 hours.

Millennials were the fastest spenders, burning through about 40 percent in that window — more than any other generation.

By the end of two days, 48 percent of the average paycheck is gone. Over half of respondents said they spend immediately on groceries or other necessities, while 48 percent pay bills due within the week. Forty-two percent use those first few hours to pay rent or credit cards.

That urgency leaves only about half of each paycheck to stretch across the rest of the pay cycle. Just 28 percent said they prioritize saving money right away.

The study, conducted on behalf of EarnIn, found that most people’s biggest spending happens by design. Nearly two in five millennials plan out their spending ahead of payday, while a third of Gen Xers time payments to the exact moment their check clears.

Still, many admit the pattern creates problems: 34 percent said they overspend in the days after payday, with 52 percent of Gen Z and 45 percent of millennials confessing the same.

Most respondents — 73 percent — said they feel stressed about their finances. More than 60 percent believe being paid daily or as they work would reduce that stress, with younger workers overwhelmingly in favor of changing how they’re paid.

