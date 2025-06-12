A Few Clouds 83°

SHARE

Most Popular McDonald’s Order In NY Might Surprise You

Turns out, when it comes to McDonald’s, New Yorkers are clucking obsessed with one item in particular.

A sign for McDonald's.

A sign for McDonald's.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kelvin Stuttard
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Poll
What’s your go-to McDonald’s order?
Current Results

What’s your go-to McDonald’s order?

  • Chicken McNugget
    8%
  • Big Mac
    33%
  • McChicken sandwich
    0%
  • Fries
    8%
  • McFlurry
    0%
  • McGriddle
    0%
  • Quarter Pounder
    25%
  • Something else
    17%
  • Fast food?! It's swimsuit season!
    8%

The Empire State’s fast food royalty is none other than the Chicken McNugget, according to a new survey from Holiday Calendar.

Researchers polled over 4,200 Americans in early April to see which Mickey D’s menu item reigned supreme in each state, and New Yorkers didn’t hesitate to crown the bite-sized, golden-fried classic as their No. 1.

Coming in hot at No. 2? The legendary Big Mac, followed by the McChicken sandwich, the ever-reliable French Fries, and the sweet indulgence of a McFlurry.

While other states might flirt with fancier orders or regional specials, New Yorkers are keeping it real—and crispy. Whether it’s a late-night snack run or a comfort food craving, it seems there’s nothing quite as satisfying as dunking a Nugget into your sauce of choice.

What Do You Think? What’s your go-to McDonald’s order? Sound off in our poll above.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE