Most Popular International Destinations For NY Travelers Ranked In New Study

InsureMyTrip released a ranking of the top five countries for travelers from each US state on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The study analyzed international travel insurance purchases for 2025.

Italy, The Bahamas, and the United Kingdom were very common options for Northeast travelers. Mexico was the No. 1 destination in InsureMyTrip's study, particularly in the South, Midwest, and West.

Here are the top five international destinations in each Daily Voice state:

Connecticut

Italy Bahamas United Kingdom Mexico France

Massachusetts

Italy United Kingdom Spain France Portugal

Maryland

Bahamas United Kingdom Italy France Mexico

New Jersey

Italy Bahamas United Kingdom France Mexico

New York

Italy Bahamas Israel United Kingdom France

Pennsylvania

Bahamas Italy United Kingdom Mexico France

Virginia

United Kingdom Bahamas Italy Mexico Canada

