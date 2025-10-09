Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Most Popular International Destinations For NY Travelers Ranked In New Study

Northeast travelers are heading to some of the same international destinations, according to a new study.

Two people holding US passports.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash - Spencer Davis
Chris Spiker
InsureMyTrip released a ranking of the top five countries for travelers from each US state on Tuesday, Oct. 7. The study analyzed international travel insurance purchases for 2025.

Italy, The Bahamas, and the United Kingdom were very common options for Northeast travelers. Mexico was the No. 1 destination in InsureMyTrip's study, particularly in the South, Midwest, and West.

Here are the top five international destinations in each Daily Voice state:

Connecticut

  1. Italy
  2. Bahamas
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Mexico
  5. France

Massachusetts

  1. Italy
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Spain
  4. France
  5. Portugal

Maryland

  1. Bahamas
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Italy
  4. France
  5. Mexico

New Jersey

  1. Italy
  2. Bahamas
  3. United Kingdom
  4. France
  5. Mexico

New York

  1. Italy
  2. Bahamas
  3. Israel
  4. United Kingdom
  5. France

Pennsylvania

  1. Bahamas
  2. Italy
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Mexico
  5. France

Virginia

  1. United Kingdom
  2. Bahamas
  3. Italy
  4. Mexico
  5. Canada

