Most Canadians Less Likely To Visit US Under Trump, New Study Says: Here's Why

Longwoods International said 60% of Canadians are now less likely to visit the US in the next 12 months because of American politics, trade practices, and recent government statements. The travel research firm released its study on Friday, April 25.

Among Canadians with travel plans, 36% said they've already canceled US trips. Another 29% have postponed them, while 27% are heading to other countries like Mexico or European destinations.

Canadian travelers surveyed cited Trump's tariffs and rhetoric as major turnoffs. A full 79% blamed US economic policies for their change in travel plans and 64% pointed to political statements by US leaders.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Canada was the top source of international visitors in 2024, with 20.4 million Canadians spending $20.5 billion and supporting about 140,000 US jobs.

"The US tourism industry may not be front of mind in the current policy debates about the impact of tariffs and trade policy, but this new research demonstrates that the health of America's hospitality industry is also vulnerable because of America's current reputational risk globally," said Longwoods CEO and president Amir Eylon.

The survey also found that just 42% of Canadians believe their southern neighbor is welcoming to them. Only 38% feel the US values international visitors.

Despite this, many in Canada still view the US as a desirable destination, with more than 80% saying the country offers "lots of things to see and do." More than half (57%) of Canadians said the US is "a place I'd really enjoy visiting."

The sentiment shift is already reshaping air travel.

In March, airline data firm OAG said forward bookings between the US and Canada dropped more than 70% since Trump returned to the White House. Airlines slashed more than 320,000 seats from cross-border routes through October.

According to Statistics Canada, March saw a 26% annual decrease in overnight land trips to the US. Air travel also dropped 14% year-over-year.

Animosity between the longtime allies has increased since Trump began threatening Canada with a variety of tariffs. Trump has imposed a 25% duty on Canadian and Mexican imports not covered by the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, after reversing his blanket 25% tariffs on all goods from the two countries.

Trump also slapped a 25% tariff on all foreign-made cars and light trucks beginning Wednesday, April 2. The move has strained the North American auto industry, which heavily relies on cross-border trade.

Many potential foreign tourists have worried that Trump's immigration crackdown could ruin their travel plans. The U.S. Travel Association said federal data showed international visits to the US were down about 14% in March, compared to the same month in 2024.

The Trump administration has also started enforcing a long-dormant rule that has upset "snowbirds" from north of the border. Canadians staying in the US for more than 30 days must register with US authorities – a move that caused Canada to update its US travel advisory.

Beyond policy, Trump's rhetoric has challenged the sovereignty of Canada. He has repeatedly called for Canada to become the "51st state" and has mocked former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by referring to him as a "governor."

Trump's words and actions have angered Canadians.

The Liberal party won Canada's federal election on Monday, April 28. The victory was seen as a massive comeback because of the large lead the Conservative Party held in many polls before Trump took office.

Canada's new Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to stop Trump from taking "our land, our resources, our water, our country."

"These are not idle threats," Carney said in his victory speech. "President Trump is trying to break us so America can own us. That will never ever happen."

Canadians' reluctance to travel to the US has concerned airlines based on both sides of the border. Most recently, JetBlue has scrapped its plans to begin service in Halifax, Nova Scotia, canceling summer flights to and from Boston.

Despite the decrease in US-Canada travel, the International Air Transport Association said worldwide passenger demand rose by 3.3% in March, compared to the same month in 2024.

"There remains a lot of speculation around the potential impacts of tariffs and other economic headwinds on travel," said IATA director general Willie Walsh. "While the small decline in demand in North America needs to be watched carefully, March numbers continued to show a global pattern of growth for air travel."

The Longwoods survey was conducted on Thursday, April 10, and Friday, April 11, using a nationally representative sample of 1,000 Canadian adults with a margin of error of +/- 3%.

