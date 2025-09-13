Most Americans Won't Upgrade To New iPhone 17, Survey Finds: Here's Why

WalletHub said that 59% of people in the US will skip buying a new phone in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs and inflation, according to a survey released on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The findings came on the same day Apple unveiled its new generation of devices, including the thinnest iPhone ever.

Preordering for all iPhone 17 models began on Friday, Sept. 12, and the smartphones will be officially released on Friday, Sept. 19.

"When day-to-day living costs are already high, it's hard for many people to justify an expensive phone upgrade," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "In fact, nearly 9 in 10 Americans think iPhones are overpriced, so Apple and other phone companies may need to consider lowering prices or offering more substantial feature differences between models to entice customers."

Depending on added features, some people may have to spend more than $1,100 on a new device. Still, more than one in four told WalletHub that they think it's worth taking on debt to buy a new model.

The findings come as prices of many items keep rising. Yearly inflation climbed 2.9% in August, which is the highest rate since January, while jobless claims spiked to their highest level since 2021.

The survey also found that 61% of Americans think cell phone plans are unfairly priced, while nearly three in four (72%) say new phone launches have lost their excitement. Seven in 10 (70%) respondents said they trust human experts over artificial intelligence to find them the best plan.

Apple's iPhone 17 lineup includes the ultra-thin iPhone Air, along with upgraded cameras, displays, and durability features across the series.

