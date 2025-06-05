Most Americans Admit They Struggle With Mornings: Here's Why

The nationally representative poll of 2,000 adults found that a significant number of respondents struggle with waking up, staying asleep, or simply getting their mornings in gear.

Roughly two in five admitted they’re “bad” at mornings.

On average, respondents reported staying in bed later than planned about eight times a month. For one in 10, it happens more than 20 times.

In those rushed mornings, 41 percent skip breakfast, while others skip even more: 16 percent skip showering, and 11 percent head out without brushing their teeth.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Avocado Green Mattress, the survey also revealed that less than half of Americans (43 percent) rely on alarms.

Among those who do, the average first alarm goes off at 6:33 a.m.

Most set two alarms, and one in five hits snooze at least three times.

Night owls reported greater trouble waking up and sleeping well than early birds, even though both groups get about six and a half hours of sleep a night.

The most common reason respondents said they can’t fall asleep?

Worries keeping them up — followed by sleep disorders, stress dreams, and uncomfortable mattresses.

