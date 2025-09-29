Monopoly Returns To McDonald's With Modern Twist: Here's What's New

McDonald's announced the return of the popular game on Monday, Sept. 29. The Monopoly promo will officially return to restaurants nationwide on Monday, Oct. 6.

Unlike the last US version of the game in 2014, players will collect digital pieces directly in the McDonald's app. While the well-known paper boards won't return, fans can peel the classic stickers off containers like french fry boxes and soft drink cups.

Each entry gives customers two chances to win: instantly or through a new "Bonus Play" feature that runs until Sunday, Nov. 2.

"Our fans have been clamoring for the return of Monopoly at McDonald's, and we're thrilled to bring it back with a modern, digital spin," said Alyssa Buetikofer, senior vice president of McDonald's USA. "This game is a core memory for so many customers, and we're excited that those memories can now be shared across generations."

One lucky player could win $1 million in cash. Other valuable prizes include one million American Airlines miles, a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a $50,000 vacation to a destination featured in the Monopoly GO! digital game, and a $10,000 shopping spree at Lowe's Home Improvement.

Best Buy is also offering special rewards like large flat-screen TVs and gift cards of $25 and $50. Collecting both utilities (Electric Company and Water Works) wins a 77-inch Samsung OLED TV.

How Monopoly at McDonald's Works

To play the game, you must download the McDonald's app and opt into rewards. Anyone who pre-registers by Sunday, Oct. 5, will receive 500 bonus points.

Certain foods and drinks will include either a physical or digital game piece when the promo starts on October 6. Among the 30 qualifying menu items are the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the McCrispy chicken sandwich, and the McFlurry.

Players then scan pieces in the app to reveal prizes or build property sets. While the promo officially ends on November 2, game pieces can be played through Sunday, Nov. 23.

The McMillion$ Scandal

During its hiatus, the Monopoly game at McDonald's gained infamy through the popular 2020 documentary McMillion$. The HBO series detailed the insider scam run by a Georgia man named Jerome Jacobson from 1989 to 2001.

Jacobson was a security official with Simon Marketing, which McDonald's hired to run the Monopoly game and other contests, CNN reported. Prosecutors said the man known as "Uncle Jerry" charged $50,000 for each $1 million piece.

A former police officer, Jacobson sold high-value Monopoly pieces to a network of recruiters who then claimed millions in prizes. He pleaded guilty to three counts of mail fraud.

Eight people were arrested in the case that ultimately stole nearly $24 million. Jacobson served 37 months in prison and was ordered to pay more than $12.5 million in restitution.

The new version of the game has improved security protocols and independent audits, Axios reported.

"Fans have been eagerly awaiting its return — and we can't wait for them to experience the unforgettable excitement that Monopoly at McDonald's delivers," said Brian Baker, a senior vice president at Hasbro, which owns Monopoly.

McDonald's had about 170 million loyalty program members as of late 2024, according to Restaurant Dive.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.