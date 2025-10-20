Mom’s Heartbreaking Plea As 14-Year-Old From NY Disappears: ‘It Is So Cold’

Liam Stark, of Moriches, left William Floyd High School around 7:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 17, according to Suffolk County Police. He was last seen going into Dunkin’ on Mastic Road in Mastic Beach.

Relatives reported the boy missing to police around 2:30 p.m. the same day.

Since then, Liam’s mother Christy Lynn has been posting updates on social media as the search continues. She said Liam was reportedly spotted walking east on Northern Boulevard toward William Floyd Parkway around 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, though that information has not been confirmed.

Lynn has been canvassing the area asking businesses and neighbors to review security footage and noted that the Mastic train station is nearby, raising the possibility he could have boarded a train.

In earlier posts, Christy Lynn pleaded for residents along Smith Road in Shirley and surrounding streets to review home cameras for possible sightings of Liam between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday.

She also organized community flyer distribution at the LIDL shopping center at William Floyd Parkway and Montauk Highway and has continued driving through neighborhoods searching overnight.

“It is so cold. He is alone, has no phone and (as of when he left) only a couple dollars,” Lynn wrote in one update. “Please keep sending prayers and call 911 immediately if you even think you might have seen him.”

Liam is described as 5-foot-5 and 155 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, navy blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.

His family added that he may also have been carrying a black drawstring backpack and at one point had on a blue sweatshirt with the word “Navy” printed on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-8752.

