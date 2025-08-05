Mom’s BF Choked Kids With Belt As They Lived In Feces: Affidavit

Heidi Lynn Beer, 35, Vandergrift, was arrested by Vandergrift Borough police following an investigation that began after officers responded to a fight involving four children ages 16 to 9. The oldest child told authorities their mother had not been home since Friday and that she had been caring for her siblings without food or water.

Inside the house, police said they encountered a powerful odor and had to avoid stepping on feces, urine, and rotten food covering the floors. The bathtub was filled with dirty dishes and grime, the shower spigot was broken off, and the children’s bedrooms contained plywood bunk beds with deflated air mattresses instead of real beds.

“It was very obvious that water had not been on in a long time,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

The children told investigators they survived on free school lunches from Monday through Friday. They also alleged that Beer’s boyfriend, John Kenny, would beat them and once choked one with a belt.

When their grandmothers arrived, one admitted she hadn’t gone inside the home in months because it was “too gross.” She confirmed the children had been filling containers with water at her house. Police reprimanded her after she yelled at the 16-year-old for not cleaning, reminding her it was not the children’s responsibility.

Beer has been charged with five counts of Felony Endangering the Welfare of Children, five counts of Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and one count of Misdemeanor False Reports, according to court documents.

Her preliminary hearing is pending before Magisterial District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec.

Authorities emphasized that all charges are accusations and Beer is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

