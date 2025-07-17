Mom Paralyzed In NY Boat Crash Faces Setbacks As Support Grows: 'Will Continue To Fight'

Brooke Skrocki, the 28-year-old fiancée of Edward Hillkewicz, was left with life-altering spinal injuries after he piloted a speeding boat while drunk, slamming into a jetty in Hampton Bays with her, two other adults, and their two young daughters aboard, the Suffolk County DA’s Office said.

While her children, ages 2 and 6, were not physically injured, Skrocki was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital and underwent two spinal surgeries. She was later moved to a rehabilitation center, where her progress recently took a turn for the worse, according to a GoFundMe update from her aunt, Melissa Barravecchio.

“Her recovery has taken some steps backward,” she said. “But the family is holding strong that she will continue to fight.”

The mother of two has since been taken off a ventilator and has regained some feeling, relatives shared on social media.

In the meantime, supporters have raised more than $35,000 to help ease the financial burden on Skrocki's family as they care for her and her daughters. The funds will go toward medical expenses, long-term rehabilitation, and support for her children while Skrocki faces what’s expected to be at least a year of intensive therapy.

“We need all the prayers we can get to help send Brooke the strength she needs to heal,” Barravecchio wrote.

Hillkewicz, 28, of Mastic Beach, was indicted on felony assault, vehicular assault, and child endangerment charges. An investigation found that he was intoxicated when he crashed the 33-foot boat in the Shinnecock Canal after a day of drinking in Greenport, prosecutors said.

He was arraigned Wednesday, July 16, and placed on supervised release. His boating license has been suspended during the case.

Hillkewicz faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the top count. His next court date is set for Wednesday, Sept. 4.

As the criminal case unfolds, Skrocki's family continues to focus on what matters most: her recovery and the future of her two girls.

"As she is making more and more progress each day the girls are with family and friends," Kristina Gries wrote on a GiveInKind campaign. "We asking for any support with her babies."

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via the GiveInKind website.

