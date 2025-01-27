Mom Of Three, Entrepreneur Opening Albany-Area Salons: 'The Perfect Fit'

Blo Blow Dry Bar will open its new location in Clifton Park on Friday, Jan. 31, the company said in a news release on Monday, Jan. 27. The chain that started in Canada in 2007 has more than 150 salons across North America.

Carrie Faden will own and operate the salon at 22 Clifton Country Road in the Clifton Park Center Mall. She started her career in the beauty industry before stepping away to become a full-time mom to her three daughters.

Years later, Faden built a successful career as a Subway franchisee, overseeing multiple restaurants. She decided to merge her entrepreneurial skills and passion for beauty when she signed an agreement in April 2024 to open three Blo Blow Dry Bar locations in the Albany area.

Faden said she was inspired after visiting a Blo salon in Tampa, Florida.

"As someone who gets a blowout once a week, I know firsthand the transformative power of a great hair day," said Faden. "From the moment I experienced Blo myself, I knew it was the perfect fit. It combines my love for beauty with my desire to create a welcoming space where everyone feels pampered and uplifted. I can't wait to share this experience with our guests and make Blo a beloved part of our community."

The Clifton Park salon will offer Blo's signature services, including five blowout styles, custom looks, and professional makeup services. Guests can also take advantage of exclusive opening deals, including $40 blowouts through Sunday, Mar. 2, and a Founder’s Rate membership offering two blowouts per month for $75.

Blo Blow Dry Bar will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

