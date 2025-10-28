Mom Of 4 Stabbed 9+ Times In Brutal Attack In NY: Here's How To Help Her Heal

The outpouring of support has come for Carly Wolert, who was severely injured in an incident in Poughkeepsie on Monday, Oct. 20, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

On the day of the attack, Wolert’s former boyfriend, who police identified as 38-year-old De-Jahn Ruffin of Poughkeepsie, allegedly lured her into a car before stabbing her more than nine times in the neck, chest, abdomen, back, arms, and hands, according to friends of Wolert.

According to Poughkeepsie Police, officers responded to a Harrison Street home around 1:30 a.m. and found Wolert suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Ruffin fled before officers arrived, prompting an hours-long search that ended when he was arrested later that evening on North White Street, police said. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated criminal contempt and is being held pending arraignment.

A GoFundMe page started for Wolert on Sunday, Oct. 26, says she escaped the attack "by sheer strength, survival instinct, and divine intervention."

She has since been released from the hospital but is facing extensive challenges, including deep stab wound recovery, trauma therapy, lost wages, and ongoing safety concerns, the fundraiser organizers said.

Organizers say her car remains in police custody as evidence and allege that her bank card was stolen and used fraudulently in the aftermath of the attack.

"Carly’s kindness was used against her — but that kindness is what will carry her forward," the fundraiser reads, also saying, "We refuse to let her face the aftermath alone."

Funds collected will go toward medical treatment, mental health support, legal assistance, and essential living costs for Wolert and her children.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 28, the fundraiser had collected $1,100 out of an $11,000 goal.

Meanwhile, anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-7577 or submit tips anonymously through the department’s confidential tip line.

