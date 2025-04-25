Mom Killed In Murder-Suicide Was Award-Winning Filmmaker: Remembering NY's Kaleigh Griffin

Ulster County resident Kaleigh Smith, 37, of Kingston—credited under her maiden name Griffin—was best known for her 2013 short documentary, First Name: Jogger, Last Name: John, which profiled an “extraordinary man” and his deep connection to the town of Woodstock, New York.

The film premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival, won the Grand Prize at the SUNY-Wide Film Festival, and took second place at the Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Griffin’s creative talents extended behind the scenes, too: she worked as a crew member on several notable productions, including the 2014 film The Humbling starring Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig, the TV special Our Big Gay Road Trip, and the short The Birch Grove, according to her IMDB page.

“Beautiful, talented, loving young mother of two,” wrote Cathy McNamara in a tribute posted to Facebook.

Another alum from SUNY New Paltz, where Griffin studied digital media, recalled: “This is really really sad. I wasn’t in the Digital Media Program at the same time she was but when we were doing our Seminar project we all watched her Jogger John short film and I distinctly remember it because the guy was so fascinating.”

Griffin was found stabbed to death inside the Fair Street residence she shared with her husband, Caleb Smith, at around noon Wednesday, April 23, as Daily Voice reported.

Detectives concluded that Caleb Smith stabbed his wife to death before jumping from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, taking his own life, Kingston Police said. The couple leaves behind two daughters, ages 3 and 11 months, who are now in the care of relatives.

Investigators have not publicly speculated on a motive. However, in the days leading up to the tragedy, Caleb Smith made a cryptic Facebook post to his 500 friends, writing: “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet, guilty until proven innocent or innocent until proven guilty?”

He also appeared to have friended over 30 other Facebook users who shared his same name.

In addition to her film career, Kaleigh Smith worked as a marketing director at UBS Financial Services, according to her Facebook page. Her final post, dated just days before her death, was a hopeful plea asking if anyone was selling a “safe, reliable” used car “for me and the girls.”

Both Caleb and Kaleigh were residents of Kingston and had previously resided in Connecticut, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-8404 or email detectives@kingston-ny.gov.

Loved ones are invited to share a statement or funeral details by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.