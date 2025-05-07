Mom, Dad Caused Death Of 3-Year-Old Child In Capital Region, Police Say

Matthew Dylewski, 33, and Samantha Dylewski, 32, of Glens Falls, were arrested on Wednesday, May 7 on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of their young daughter, Joycelynn Ann Dylewksi, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Joycelynn died nearly three months earlier on Wednesday, Feb. 19, inside a second-floor apartment in the village of Corinth, deputies said.

While her cause of death has not been released publicly, Saratoga County Undersheriff Jeffrey Brown told the Albany Times Union investigators found the family’s home in “extreme unsanitary conditions, including evidence of significant bug infestation.”

The apartment—located above a commercial space—was declared unfit for habitation by a local building inspector, who reportedly described it as one of the worst units he had ever encountered, according to the outlet.

The Dylewskis were previously charged with earlier this year with endangering the welfare of their five children, all under 17, including Joycelynn. The surviving children were removed from the home and placed in protective care.

Following their arrests Wednesday, Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo issued the following statement:

“Perhaps the only thing more tragic than the death of a child is the completely preventable death of a child. Although she is not here with us today, her voice will be heard loudly and clearly as this case progresses.”

Both parents were arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released to pretrial services pending further proceedings.

