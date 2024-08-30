Mold, Mildew, Insects Found At Boar’s Head Plant Tied To Deadly Listeria Outbreak, Report Says

Dozens of violations at the plant in Jarratt, Virginia, were outlined in records released by the US Department of Agriculture, the report said.

After an initial recall of around 200,000 pounds of deli meat due to possible Listeria contamination, the company expanded it to approximately seven million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products on Tuesday, July 30.

Boar's Head's recall includes 71 products produced between Friday, May 10, and Monday, July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

They have “sell by” dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it's the largest Listeria outbreak since one in 2011 linked to cantaloupe.

In the new update on the Boar's Head outbreak, the CDC said 14 new illnesses have been reported, bringing the total amount of hospitalizations to 57 in 18 states.

Six new deaths linked to the outbreak have brought the number of fatalities to nine, from the following states: South Carolina (two) and one each in New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, and New Mexico.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

