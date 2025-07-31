Moderna Slashing Hundreds Of Jobs As Covid-19 Vaccine Sales Slow

The layoffs make up about 10% of Moderna's global workforce, CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a staff memo on Thursday, July 31. The Cambridge, Massachusetts, biotech firm is trying to cut $1.5 billion in annual operating expenses by 2027.

Bancel said the job cuts are a "necessary step forward" for the company.

"This decision was not made lightly," he wrote. "It impacts teammates and friends who have dedicated themselves to our mission and who have helped build Moderna."

Moderna had about 5,800 full-time employees across 18 countries at the end of 2024, according to an annual report. The company has scaled back respiratory research after trials ended, reduced manufacturing costs, and renegotiated supplier agreements.

Bancel also said "every effort was made" to avoid laying off workers.

"Reshaping our operating structure and aligning our cost structure to the realities of our business are essential to remain focused and financially disciplined, while continuing to invest in our science on the path to 2027," said Bancel. "I know this is a difficult moment for the company. We all feel a range of emotions whenever we have to say goodbye to colleagues."

Moderna's stock has fallen about 27% so far in 2025. In May, the company reported first-quarter vaccine sales that missed Wall Street estimates, according to CNBC.

COVID-19 vaccine producers are facing political challenges under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The longtime vaccine critic has gutted a government vaccine advisory panel and changed federal vaccine guidelines, potentially threatening access to shots across the country.

The Food and Drug Administration did approve Moderna's next-generation COVID-19 shot in May.

