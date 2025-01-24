'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Found Safe In Nevada After Reported Missing

DiDonato, 44, contacted her mother, Denise Fuoco, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, and assured her she was safe and not being held against her will. "My daughter's been found," Fuoco told NBC News. "She's fine right now. We're trying to get her home."

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that its search for DiDonato was officially over. In a statement released on Thursday, Jan. 23, the LVMPD said, "This case has been closed. We are no longer looking for the individual."

DiDonato’s disappearance was initially reported after she missed two flights, including one from Philadelphia to Florida earlier this month. Her family grew concerned after failed attempts to reach her, prompting her friend, Ben, to file a missing-persons report in Las Vegas.

Daily Voice reached out to LVMPD and confirmed the case has been closed as well as Philadelphia Police, neither department has yet responded to requests for comment as of press time.

