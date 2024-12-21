MLB Stolen Base, Runs Scored King Rickey Henderson, Ex-Yankee, Met, Dies At 65

Henderson, who would have turned 66 on Christmas Day, died while hospitalized with pneumonia, according to multiple reports.

Persuaded by his mother to pursue baseball over football, Henderson began a 25-year career that saw him redefine speed and swagger in the sport.

Henderson debuted with the Oakland A’s in 1979, quickly capturing fans' hearts with his record-breaking stolen bases, powerful leadoff home runs, and unmatched charisma.

Over his career, he set MLB records with 2,295 runs and 1,406 stolen bases, earning the nickname "Man of Steal." He led the American League in steals 12 times, including three seasons over 100.

After six seasons with the A's, he was traded to the Yankees in December 1984. Henderson, a 10-time All-Star, played with the Bronx Bombers through June 1989, when he was traded back to the A's, where he won the 1990 AL MVP award in 1990.

Henderson won two World Series titles, including a pivotal role in the A’s 1989 championship.

Henderson also played with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Anaheim Angels, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He retired in 2003.

