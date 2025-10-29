Mix-Up Prompts Alert For Taco Kits Sold In 29 States Throughout Eastern US

Teasdale Foods, Inc., based in Carrollton, Texas, announced the recall on Saturday, Oct. 25, after discovering that certain Martin’s, Giant, and Aldi taco kits may contain undeclared milk.

The issue was traced to mislabeled cocoa mix packets accidentally included in the kits instead of taco seasoning.

The company said the problem was caused by a mix-up at a third-party supplier and confirmed that “no illnesses have been reported to date.”

The affected products are:

Martin’s and Giant Crunchy Taco Dinner Kit, purple box, UPC 68826757516, lot code 25257, best if used by MAR 13 26.

Casa Mamita Soft Taco Dinner Kit, blue and yellow box, UPC 4099100318715, lot code 25259, best if used by MAR 15 26.

Click here to view product photos on the FDA website.

The products were sold at Giant, Martin’s, and Aldi stores in the following states and Washington, DC:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Vermont

Wisconsin

West Virginia

People with a milk allergy or sensitivity risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume the product.

Consumers are urged to return affected items to the store of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed to Teasdale Foods at [email protected].

This recall was issued with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

