Missing Hudson Valley Teens May Be Traveling Out Of State, Police Say

Sullivan County residents Lariah Uhl, 15, and Lluvia Garcia, 16, were last seen in the town of Liberty on Thursday, Jan. 23, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Uhl was last seen wearing a one piece black jumpsuit, and Garcia had a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and was carrying a white purse.

The teens are believed to be together and may be traveling to Denver, Colorado, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

