A Few Clouds 28°

SHARE

Missing Hudson Valley Teens May Be Traveling Out Of State, Police Say

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of Hudson Valley teenagers.

Lluvia Garcia (left) and Lariah Uhl. 

Lluvia Garcia (left) and Lariah Uhl. 

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Sullivan County residents Lariah Uhl, 15, and Lluvia Garcia, 16, were last seen in the town of Liberty on Thursday, Jan. 23, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Uhl was last seen wearing a one piece black jumpsuit, and Garcia had a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and was carrying a white purse.

The teens are believed to be together and may be traveling to Denver, Colorado, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE