Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

Missing College Student's Car Last Recorded In NY: Search Is Still On

A missing Alabama college student’s car was last seen in Dutchess County, authorities said.

James Nichols of Ohatchee, Alabama, has been missing since Thursday morning, Aug. 28. His car was last recorded to be in Pawling the following day. 

James Nichols of Ohatchee, Alabama, has been missing since Thursday morning, Aug. 28. His car was last recorded to be in Pawling the following day. 

 Photo Credit: Jacksonville State University
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Jacksonville State University in Alabama is asking for the public’s help in finding James Nichols of Ohatchee, Alabama, who has not been seen since the early morning of Thursday, Aug. 28. 

University Police said Nichols left campus in his 1999 blue Chevrolet Malibu with Alabama plates (11AEM5U). The vehicle was recorded traveling north on Highway 431 in Glencoe, Alabama, around 3 a.m. on Aug. 28. It was later recorded in Pawling on Friday, Aug. 29, according to investigators.  

"Our officers have been working around the clock since the report was made late Tuesday, and we are coordinating closely with law enforcement in New York, where James’s vehicle was last spotted," said Jacksonville State University Police Chief Michael Barton. 

The case has been entered into the national criminal justice database, and investigators are following all leads.

Anyone with information about Nichols or the blue Chevrolet Malibu is urged to contact the Jacksonville State University Police Department at 256-782-5050, or local law enforcement if outside Alabama. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE