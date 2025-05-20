Partly Cloudy 62°

Missing PA Woman Found Safe, Family Says

UPDATE: Christina "Chris" Miller has been found safe, her family said.

Jillian Pikora
The 31-year-old woman who had been missing since Sunday, May 18 was located unharmed on Tuesday, May 20, according to her mother Jennifer.

