Mislabeling Triggers Nationwide Recall Of Frozen Chicken, Beef Snacks

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Brazilian Taste, based in Lexington, South Carolina, is recalling about 4,120 pounds of frozen croquettes due to misbranding and the presence of a known allergen not listed on product labels.

Sesame can cause severe or even life-threatening allergic reactions in some individuals.

According to the recall, the affected products include:

17.63-ounce bags of Saint Coxinha XL Chicken Croquettes with “best by” dates from Nov. 4, 2025, to April 19, 2026.

15.8-ounce bags of Saint Coxinha Chicken Croquettes with “best by” dates from Nov. 4, 2025, to April 19, 2026.

13.7-ounce bags of Saint Coxinha Ground Beef Croquette Risole de Carne with a “best by” date of Feb. 2, 2026.

Click here to view product labels on the USDA website.

Each package bears establishment number “P-45640” or “Est. 45640” inside the USDA inspection mark. The products were distributed to retail locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas, as well as sold online nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified FSIS that shared bread crumb ingredients used at the facility contained sesame that had not been declared on certain FSIS-regulated labels.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” FSIS stated. “Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.”

Officials said consumers should not eat the recalled products and should either return them to the store of purchase or throw them away.

FSIS said it routinely conducts recall checks to ensure affected products are removed from stores. A list of retailers carrying the recalled items will be posted at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

For questions, consumers can contact Barbara Bueno, manager at Brazilian Taste, at 404-538-5366 or via email at [email protected].

Consumers with food safety concerns can also reach the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or file a complaint through the agency’s online monitoring system.

