Minimum Wage To Rise In NY: Here's When, How Much

This change, which takes effective on Wednesday, Jan. 1, is part of a broader state initiative aimed at easing the financial burden of rising living costs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the plan as part of a multi-year agreement with the state legislature.

In New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County, the hourly pay will increase from $16 to $16.50.

Meanwhile, the rest of the state will see a jump from $15 to $15.50.

Further annual adjustments linked to inflation will begin in 2027.

“Putting money back in your pockets has been the focus of my first three Budgets, and that includes increasing minimum wage for the lowest earners across the state,” Hochul said. “With rising costs of living, this increase will help to lighten the burdens of inflation for New Yorkers while providing businesses with the time needed to adjust.”

Workers who do not see this increase reflected in their wages can file a complaint with the state’s labor department to ensure compliance from businesses.

For employees across the state, this increase is a small step towards financial security as living costs continue to rise.

