Mini Fridges Cause $360K+ In Fire Damage, Sparking Massive Recall

AstroAI is recalling 249,100 of its four-liter/six-can mini fridges, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday, June 18. The fridges were sold on Amazon and AstroAI's websites between 2019 and 2022 for about $40.

According to the CPSC, the fridges can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards. At least 70 incidents have been reported, including two fires that caused over $360,000 in property damage.

The fridges come in several colors like black, white, blue, and pink. They were manufactured in China by Shaoxing ShangYu North Electron Manufacture Company and imported by California-based AstroAI.

Customers are urged to stop using the mini fridges immediately. AstroAI is offering a free replacement, but to receive it, owners must send a photo showing the model and serial number with "recalled" written on the unit in permanent marker.

You can learn more on AstroAI's website or by calling 877-278-7624.

