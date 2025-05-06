Millions To Have Paychecks Garnished As Federal Student Loan Collections Restart

About 5.3 million borrowers are set to receive wage garnishment notices in the summer of 2025, according to the Department of Education. The federal government officially restarted student loan debt collections on Monday, May 5.

Nearly 195,000 borrowers began receiving 30-day warning letters from the Treasury Department. Their Social Security or other federal benefits will be seized through the Treasury Offset Program starting in June.

The Education Department said just 38% of federal borrowers are currently up to date on their student loan payments.

"As we begin to help defaulted borrowers back into repayment, we must also fix a broken higher education finance system that has put upward pressure on tuition rates without ensuring that colleges and universities are delivering a high-value degree to students," said Education Secretary Linda McMahon. "For too long, insufficient transparency and accountability structures have allowed US universities to saddle students with enormous debt loads without paying enough attention to whether their own graduates are truly prepared to succeed in the labor market."

The Education Department is urging borrowers to contact the Default Resolution Group before garnishments begin. They should also explore repayment options, including income-driven repayment or loan rehabilitation.

On the same day collections resumed, the Education Department issued a letter to colleges and universities, reminding them they are legally required to help borrowers stay on track. Institutions with high default rates could lose access to federal student aid.

A record number (20.5%) of student loan borrowers are now at least 90 days past due, nearly double the pre-pandemic rate of 11.5%, according to TransUnion.

"More than one in five federal student loan borrowers with a payment due have been reported as seriously delinquent, but this figure may in fact be much higher," said Michele Raneri, vice president of US research at TransUnion. "The complexity arises in part from the various reasons borrowers might not be making payments without being considered delinquent, such as being a current student or in deferment or forbearance."

The 30-day notice is shorter than typical, higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz told CNBC. Before the pandemic, student loan borrowers were usually given a notice of 65 days before having their federal benefits garnished.

Social Security retirement and disability benefits were "a last resort" for garnishment, usually a year after other collection attempts failed.

"Given the timing, it sounds like they are not pursuing the normal due diligence schedule for collecting defaulted federal student loans," Kantrowitz said to CNBC.

Retirees are increasingly at risk from student loan debt.

Education Department data says about 2.9 million borrowers are at least 62 years old, making up about 6.3% of those with federal student loan debt. That's up 71% from 2017.

The average 62-year-old borrower owes $42,780 in federal debt, including Parent PLUS loans.

