Middle School Librarian Shared Child Porn; Had Box Of Kids’ Items, Costumes: DOJ

Scott McGinley, 55, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, is accused of distributing child sexual abuse material in an online group called “Little boyz only.” Authorities say that during conversations with undercover officers posing as fellow users, McGinley allegedly disclosed his sexual preference for “boys age 2-12” and “especially 4-7.'

The US Attorney for Massachusetts prosecutors say McGinley told the undercover officer he had “students” who were “11-14 years old” but, “ha[d]n’t touched them sexually.” He also allegedly said he sat “hot boys strategically so [he could] see under their desks, and close to [him],” and made graphic sexual comments about them.

McGinley works as the school librarian for Williams Middle School and Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow. According to charging documents, a search of his home uncovered two iPhones, an Apple Watch, a tablet, two laptops, and a locked Pelican case. Investigators say the case contained children’s clothing, a Santa costume, diapers, diaper cream, applesauce packets, and a toolbox stuffed with boys’ underwear and bedding.

A forensic review of his phone allegedly revealed more than 100 files of child sexual abuse material. Authorities say the review of his electronic devices is ongoing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is urging anyone with information to call 617-748-3274 or email USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

If convicted, McGinley faces between five and 20 years in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

