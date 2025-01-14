Michelle Obama Won't Attend President-Elect Donald Trump's Inauguration

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies," said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama. "Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

No explanation was given and Michelle Obama has not commented.

Former Presidents Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the inauguration, along with former first ladies Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State in the Obama administration who lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential race.

Last week, Michelle Obama was not present for the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

