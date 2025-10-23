Michaels To Open New Store In Hudson Valley: Here's Where

The event will take place in Pelham Manor on Friday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Post Road Plaza, 855 Pelham Parkway, and will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local officials.

The celebration will include a live DJ, a balloon artist, and a clown appearance, along with product demos from Cricut.

The new location — led by Store Manager Donna Russell-McDonald and District Manager Anthony Florio — will employ several full- and part-time staff members over the coming year.

According to Michaels, the store features the company’s new, updated layout, designed to create a more streamlined shopping experience. The modernized design includes self-checkout registers, a Custom Framing Center, and specialized sections such as The Knit & Sew Shop and The Party Shop.

The retailer says the Pelham Manor store will carry a curated selection of top-selling products across categories, including arts and crafts, fabrics, framing, floral, kids’ crafts, DIY, yarn, beading, and scrapbooking.

Michaels operates more than 1,300 stores across the US and Canada and continues to expand in the New York region.

