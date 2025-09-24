Michaels Crafts Comeback For Joann's Brand: Here's What's New

The arts and crafts retailer will now feature a "Knit & Sew Shop" in every US and Canadian location, Michaels announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The shops will carry Joann's name and products.

The rollout comes after Michaels purchased Joann's intellectual property in June, including its private label lines. Among them is Big Twist, a popular yarn collection that will return to stores in the fall.

The "store within a store" format takes up about a quarter of each Michaels location. It has already been installed in 840 stores, with plans to expand to 250 additional locations.

Michaels is also looking to attract former Party City shoppers with The Party Shop, which will offer balloons and other supplies.

"The launch of The Knit & Sew Shop and The Party Shop at Michaels is a transformative step forward on our mission to become the go-to destination for fueling creativity and celebration," said CEO David Boone.

Joann was founded in 1943, and the chain's final location closed at the end of May.

"We knew when we acquired the brand — and it's been proven to us — that Joann was a beloved brand by a whole bunch of customers," Boone told CNN. "Those customers have been looking to Michaels to provide more products and services that Joann provided and this is a major step forward."

Michaels operates more than 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.