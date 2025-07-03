Michael Madsen, 'Kill Bill,' 'Reservoir Dogs' Star, Found Dead At 67

Authorities were called to his Malibu home early Thursday morning, July 3, after the "Kill Bill" star was found unresponsive.

His manager told NBC News that he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Madsen's acting career began in 1982, and he first appeared on the big screen in the Matthew Broderick vehicle "War Games" in 1983.

But his big break would come a decade later when he played the psychopathic burglar and gangster Mr. Blonde in the Quentin Tarantino film "Reservoir Dogs."

The Chicago-born actor would go on to be a regular collaborator with Tarantino, appearing in "Kill Bill Vol. 2," "The Hateful 8," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Madsen continued to be a box-office draw late into his career, and he has several projects in post-production that have not been released.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films "Resurrection Road, "Concessions" and "Cookbook for Southern Housewives," and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez told NBC News. "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called "Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems," currently being edited.

"Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many.”

He leaves behind a wife of nearly 30 years and six children, along with his sister, actress Virginia Madsen.

