MGM Suddenly Withdraws From $2.3B Casino Bid In NY: 'Defies All Logic,' Mayor Says

The MGM Empire City Casino proposal in Yonkers had been seen as one of the frontrunners, especially after becoming the first project to receive unanimous approval from its Community Advisory Council, a key step before final selection of licenses expected in December, CBS News reported.

The outlet said MGM had pledged a $2.3 billion expansion featuring 183 live dealer games, 14 new restaurants and bars, and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 14 from MGM reported by CBS, the group said it decided to withdraw because "the competitive and economic assumptions underpinning our application have shifted, altering our return expectations on the proposed $2.3 billion investment."

The company cited a new state rule that would grant only a 15-year license instead of the 30-year term it had anticipated, and added that the crowded downstate casino field “no longer aligns with our commitment to capital stewardship.”

The group also said it remains committed to operating Empire City in its current format and noted that the property has generated over $5 billion for New York State education, including $1.6 billion under MGM’s ownership, CBS reported.

But the decision has ignited outrage among Westchester officials.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano blasted MGM’s reversal in a statement and social media post Tuesday, calling it "nothing short of a betrayal to the people of Yonkers and Westchester County.”

“This decision by MGM defies all logic," Spano said on Tuesday, continuing, "I am calling on Governor Hochul to launch an independent investigation into this process, because the reasons MGM gives for its 180-degree reversal just don’t add up.”

Spano said the big winner from the decision could be Bally’s, which has proposed a casino at the former Trump Links golf course in Whitestone. Bally’s has a deal with Donald Trump to pay an additional $115 million if it secures a gaming license there, according to court filings cited by CBS News.

“People need to be assured that there is no linkage between MGM’s decision and the massive financial benefit to Donald Trump,” Spano said, adding, "The people of Yonkers deserve to know if this process was tainted or manipulated in any way.”

Spano also criticized MGM’s explanation, saying, “Something doesn’t add up here.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins echoed that sentiment, saying he was “shocked, disappointed, and deeply dismayed” by the company’s decision.

"Frankly, this decision makes little sense — especially after MGM had just been celebrating its advancement through the first round of the process," Jenkins said, continuing, "I share Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano’s concern that there appears to be more to this story — potentially political influence or pressure from the Trump Administration, or even the President himself, that forced MGM’s hand to default to Bally’s."

Jenkins also added that the decision threatens the promise of "good-paying jobs, new investment, and long-term economic stability for Yonkers and Westchester County."

With MGM’s withdrawal, CBS News reported that three bids remain under consideration for the three available downstate casino licenses — including two in Queens (Resorts World New York City and Metropolitan Park at Willets Point) and one in the Bronx (Bally’s Bronx).

Click here to read the full report from CBS.

