Medical Issues Halt HV Sheriff's Reelection Campaign

In a statement on Thursday, June 5 addressed to committee members, the Putnam County Republican Committee confirmed that McConville is "effectively halting his campaign for reelection as Sheriff of our great county."

The committee extended well-wishes to the sheriff and his family, stating, “First and foremost, Kevin, Janice, and the McConville family are in our thoughts and prayers. We are grateful for his leadership, his accomplishments, and most importantly his friendship.”

The statement praised McConville’s commitment to public service, calling him “a true professional” and “a remarkable human being.”

The committee said it is now exploring options to identify a new Republican candidate to run for sheriff in the November 2025 election.

"We are committed to ensuring a fair and transparent process to make such selection as afforded by the Election Law of the State of New York and our Committee’s rules,” the letter said.

Those interested in being considered for the nomination are asked to email a statement of interest to pcnyrc@gmail.com.

McConville, a Republican, has served as Putnam County Sheriff since first winning office in 2021. He previously worked for the MTA Police Department and has been a longtime figure in local law enforcement.

