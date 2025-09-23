Medical Experts Blast Trump's Tylenol, Autism Claims: 'Astonishing Misinformation'

At the White House on Monday, Sept. 22, Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned about what they claimed are links between the pain-relieving medication and autism in children. Trump is ordering the Food and Drug Administration to notify doctors that using Tylenol during pregnancy is associated with a "very increased risk of autism."

Trump made the announcement months after RFK Jr. pledged to find a cure for autism by September.

"Don't take Tylenol," Trump said. "Don't take it. Fight like hell not to take it."

Researchers say acetaminophen is the only safe over-the-counter option for pain or fever for those who are pregnant. Ibuprofen and regular-dose aspirin can increase the risk of serious complications during pregnancy, like preeclampsia, maternal illness, and fetal harm.

Doctors and medical organizations immediately denounced Trump's claims, saying the advice could hurt mothers and babies.

"Suggestions that acetaminophen use in pregnancy causes autism are not only highly concerning to clinicians but also irresponsible when considering the harmful and confusing message they send to pregnant patients, including those who may need to rely on this beneficial medicine during pregnancy," said Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. "Today's announcement by HHS is not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children."

The Autism Science Foundation also criticized Trump and RFK Jr.'s warning.

"We are unsure why this announcement came today and how the conclusions were drawn," ASF president Alison Singer said. "No new data or scientific studies were presented or shared. No new studies have been published in the literature. No new presentations on this topic were made at scientific or medical conferences. Instead, President Trump talked about what he thinks and feels without offering scientific evidence."

A 2024 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association included nearly 2.5 million children in Sweden. Researchers compared siblings and found no link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and the risk of autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.

Northwell Health physician-scientist Dr. Mady Hornig said that discouraging pregnant women from treating fevers could actually increase autism risks.

"It seemed like they had indicated that there was evidence that prolonging a fever is a good thing," Dr. Hornig told Bloomberg. "It's astonishing misinformation."

Health agencies worldwide also disputed Trump's claims. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization told NBC News that "the evidence remains inconsistent" about any link between taking Tylenol during pregnancy and autism.

The European Medicines Agency echoed that statement about acetaminophen, which is known as paracetamol in Europe.

"Paracetamol remains an important option to treat pain or fever in pregnant women," said EMA chief medical officer Steffen Thirstrup. "Our advice is based on a rigorous assessment of the available scientific data and we have found no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children."

In Australia, the Therapeutic Goods Administration rejected Trump's claims.

"Whilst there are published articles suggesting an association between maternal paracetamol use and childhood autism, they had methodological limitations," the TGA said. "More recent and robust studies have refuted these claims, supporting the weight of other scientific evidence that does not support a causal link between paracetamol and autism or ADHD."

Trump also said that he supports vaccinating children against the measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella viruses, but opposes giving the combined MMRV shot

"This is based on what I feel," said Trump. "The mumps, measles and — the three should be taken separately, and it seems to be that when you mix them, there could be a problem."

Trump also suggested that additives in vaccines may cause autism, a claim widely rejected by the medical community.

"Studies have repeatedly found no credible link between life-saving childhood vaccines and autism," the American Academy of Pediatrics said. "The original report claiming that the MMR vaccine causes autism was retracted due to fraudulent data, and the report’s author was sanctioned by scientific bodies and lost his license to practice medicine."

Most researchers say autism doesn't have a single cause. A combination of genetic and environmental factors, like parental age, premature birth, and maternal illness, can increase the chances of autism in some children.

While documented cases of autism spectrum disorder have risen in recent years, experts say the increase is largely because of improved screening and broader definitions when diagnosing children.

