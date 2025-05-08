Measles Confirmed In 3 Young Children In Neighboring Orange County

The Orange County Department of Health confirmed the cases on Wednesday, May 8, and is urging families to check their vaccination records, especially before traveling.

“Measles is just a plane (or car) ride away,” officials warned in a public health message. The disease spreads quickly and can be especially dangerous for babies and young children.

The children who came down with measles in Orange County all recently traveled internationally, according to the New York State Department of Health.

What Parents Need To Know:

According to health officials, measles spreads through the air, and it’s highly contagious. Children under 5, particularly those too young to be vaccinated, are most at risk.

The best protection is the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, officials added.

Children should get their first MMR shot between 12 to 15 months old, and their second between 4 to 6 years old.

Those with a baby aged between 6 to 11 months are advised to talk to their healthcare provider about getting an early extra dose of the MMR vaccine.

What Measles Looks Like:

According to the Health Department, common signs include:

A high fever (can exceed 104°F);

Cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes;

Small white spots inside the mouth (Koplik spots);

A red, flat rash that spreads from the face down the body.

If you or your child may have measles, call your doctor first before going in. This helps prevent spreading it to others, health officials said.

More information about exactly where the children came down with measles was not released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

