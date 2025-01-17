MD Supreme Court Attorney Failed To Report Millions In Poker Winnings: Feds

Thomas Goldstein, 53, a prominent appellate lawyer and high-stakes poker player known to play in games involving millions, was indicted on Thursday, Jan. 16 on multiple charges for failing to report his winnings, authorities announced

It is alleged that Goldstein failed to report millions of dollars in poker winnings and omitting over $14 million in debt to secure a multimillion-dollar home loan in DC.

Specifically, a federal grand jury returned a 22-count indictment, charging the Chevy Chase resident with tax evasion, assisting in the preparation of false tax returns, failing to pay taxes, and making false statements to two separate mortgage lenders.

According to federal prosecutors, Goldstein owned the boutique firm Goldstein & Russell, P.C., specializing in Supreme Court litigation.

While leading high-stakes legal battles, Goldstein allegedly maintained an equally high-stakes poker habit, funneling law firm fees into his personal bank account to cover gambling debts.

Prosecutors allege that between 2016 and 2023, Goldstein classified poker payments as business expenses, paid unqualified individuals through his firm, and understated millions in gambling winnings on his tax returns.

Despite reporting income, Goldstein allegedly failed to pay the taxes owed for several years while living a luxury lifestyle, spending millions on gambling, travel, and high-end goods.

In 2021, Goldstein is accused of submitting false information to two mortgage lenders to secure a $2.6 million home in Washington, DC. Prosecutors say he omitted his $14 million debt and unpaid taxes to obtain a $1.98 million loan.

Goldstein has made his name arguing Supreme Court cases and for creating SCOTUSblog, which is widely considered the most wide read blog of the court.

If convicted, Goldstein could face up to 30 years for each count of making false statements to mortgage lenders, five years for each tax evasion charge, and additional sentences for failing to pay taxes and preparing false returns. He also faces restitution, fines, and supervised release.

Court documents related to the case can be found here.

