Mayor’s Bodyguard Tied To Crypto Torture Case? Nypd Officers Subject Of Internal Investigation

Two members of the NYPD, including an officer assigned to Mayor Eric Adams’ security detail, have been placed on modified duty amid an internal investigation into whether they had any involvement in the kidnapping and torture of an Italian crypto trader, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

The detective assigned to Adams’ security detail provided security at the Prince Street townhouse in Nolita where John Woeltz and William Duplessie allegedly tortured the victim for 17 days, and picked the victim up from the airport earlier this month, NBC New York reported.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office described the case as a twisted extortion scheme to steal millions of dollars in Bitcoin from the 28-year-old victim, as Daily Voice previously reported.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was beaten with a gun, shocked with wires, hung over a staircase, and threatened with death if he didn’t hand over access to his crypto wallet. His passport and electronics were allegedly taken upon arrival, and he was kept bound and monitored with an AirTag.

Video obtained by CNN shows the dramatic moment the barefoot victim escaped, bolting up the basement stairs and sprinting down the street where he flagged down a traffic officer for help.

Woeltz remains behind bars without bail. His alleged accomplice, William Duplessie, surrendered to NYPD detectives earlier this week and will be arraigned at a later date.

The NYPD’s internal affairs unit is reviewing whether the two officers under scrutiny had knowledge of or ties to the accused. Neither officer had been criminally charged as of Thursday, May 29.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.