‘May Her Memory Be Eternal’: Orthodox Church Community Honors Woman Killed In NY Crash

Silk was killed on Tuesday morning, Oct. 21, when her Honda CR-V crossed into the opposite lane on Route 312 in Southeast and collided head-on with a Freightliner truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The truck driver was not injured, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In the days since the tragic crash, the Orthodox Church in America has remembered Silk as a dedicated scholar, librarian, and servant of the church.

Born in Detroit, she earned degrees in zoology, theology, and library science before joining St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, where she worked for decades, including as head librarian of the Father Georges Florovsky Library until her retirement in 2019.

Silk was deeply involved in church life, serving on the OCA’s Metropolitan Council, the Department of History and Archives, and as secretary of the Orthodox Christian Education Commission. She was also co-editor of The Legacy of St. Vladimir and contributed to numerous church publications.

To help come up with the funds for a proper burial, a GoFundMe campaign was launched on Thursday, Oct. 23, which has already raised more than $14,500 of its $15,000 goal to help cover Silk’s funeral and burial expenses as of Friday afternoon, Oct. 24.

"So many of us in the Orthodox Church were influenced by the kindness and graciousness of Eleana Silk," the fundraiser's organizers wrote, adding, "As many know she was lacking in funds and we have helped her before. Let us all assist her one last time for a dignified burial."

Silk will be laid to rest at St. Tikhon’s Monastery in South Canaan, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 31, at 10:30 a.m. Donations can also be sent directly to St. Gregory the Theologian Orthodox Church in Wappingers Falls, with the memo “Eleana Silk Fund.”

"Thank you and May Her Memory Be Eternal!" the fundraiser organizers wrote.

