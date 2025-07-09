Mattel Releases First Barbie Doll With Diabetes To Inspire Kids With Condition

Mattel has launched its first Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes, the company announced on Tuesday, July 8. The new doll wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm, secured with heart-shaped medical tape in signature Barbie pink.

The new doll is part of the 2025 Barbie Fashionistas line, which includes more than 175 diverse dolls. The Barbies have various skin tones, body types, hair textures, and visible disabilities like Down syndrome.

Mattel partnered with global nonprofit Breakthrough T1D to create a doll that reflects the medical reality and lived experiences of those with the condition.

"Introducing a Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," said Barbie senior vice president Krista Berger. "Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

The Barbie also comes with a CGM app display on her phone, an insulin pump on her waist, and an outfit with blue polka dots, representing global symbols of diabetes awareness. A pastel blue purse completes the doll's look, designed to carry essentials like snacks or medical supplies.

Dr. Aaron Kowalski, CEO of Breakthrough T1D, advised Mattel on the project.

"I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was 3, so this partnership is deeply personal," Dr. Kowalski said. "It means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It's an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with Type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering."

Barbie created custom dolls to honor two women living with Type 1 diabetes: Peloton instructor Robin Arzón in the US and model Lila Moss in the UK.

"After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes a decade ago, I've found a lot of purpose in advocating for people with the condition and educating others about it because knowledge is power – especially for young minds," Arzón said. "It's an absolute honor to receive a Barbie doll as a part of the brand's efforts to grow awareness and representation surrounding Type 1 diabetes, so that we can help show kids that all types of challenges give us all the more reason to push forward and achieve our dreams."

Mattel celebrated the launch by donating dolls at the Breakthrough T1D 2025 Children's Congress in Washington, DC, earlier in July. The biennial event brings together 170 children with Type 1 diabetes from across the US and several countries to advocate for research funding and awareness.

The Type 1 diabetes Barbie is available on Mattel's online shop and at stores nationwide.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.