Mastodon Mania: Students Unearth Ice Age Giant in NY Backyard Dig

What began as a promising lead after the discovery of two mastodon teeth and an intact lower jaw on private property near Middletown in September 2024 has now evolved into a full-fledged archaeological breakthrough, according to Orange County Community College.

Over six weeks, 12 students and two faculty members, Dr. Cory Harris, professor of anthropology and sociology, and Anthony Soricelli, geology instructor, carefully excavated the site as part of a unique hands-on summer field course.

Their efforts paid off in a big way: students uncovered multiple vertebrae, jaw fragments, ribs, and smaller bone pieces—all believed to belong to the same prehistoric mastodon.

“This is such a big deal,” said student Kierra Moore, of Cornwall. “How often can you be in the right place at the right time to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience?”

Orange County is already considered New York’s epicenter of mastodon discoveries, accounting for roughly a third of all finds in the state. But this dig brought the experience up close and personal for the SUNY Orange team, many of whom had never touched a trowel before the class began on May 27.

The remains, including a rare atlas vertebra, the bone that supports the skull, have been shipped to the New York State Museum for further study. Students also visited the museum for a behind-the-scenes tour and worked closely with Dr. Robert Feranec, the museum’s curator of Pleistocene vertebrate paleontology.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, who visited the site, called it “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

"It’s all happening right here in our own backyard," Neuhaus said, adding, "Watching them unearth pieces of ancient history is something I’ll never forget."

The project was made possible by the support of the homeowners, who originally contacted the college last fall and generously allowed students access to their land. Once the summer dig wrapped up, the team restored the site to its original condition, leaving behind detailed maps and notes for future researchers.

While not all students in the course plan to pursue careers in paleontology, the experience was transformational.

“This has been so cool,” said Brighton Blake, who now plans to switch his focus from social sciences to geology or archaeology. “It might be the most-shallow mastodon discovery in Orange County history.”

