Massive Fire Rips Through Vacant Building At Former Institution In Rockland County

The blaze broke out around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, in a two-story commercial structure at Letchworth Village near Stewart Circle in Haverstraw, according to the Thiells Fire Department and Haverstraw Police. Responding crews arrived to find heavy flames through the roof.

Fire crews immediately shifted to a defensive operation. A lack of hydrants in the area required a water shuttle, with tankers from Stony Point and Fort Montgomery brought in to assist. Engines from Hillcrest, New City, Suffern, West Haverstraw, Spring Valley, and Monsey also responded.

The fire took about three hours to bring under control. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and taken to a local hospital.

The scene was turned over to the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office Arson Investigation Unit, which is assisting Haverstraw Police in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haverstraw Police Department at 845-354-1500.

Letchworth Village was a former residential institution for physically and mentally disabled people until its permanent closure in 1996.

It gained notoriety in 1972, when journalist Geraldo Rivera made a documentary that featured on ABC News, showing widespread mistreatment of residents, many of whom were children.

