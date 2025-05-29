Massive 20-Foot Shark Caught On Video Near Boaters Off Northeast Coast

Clear images of its dorsal fin were caught on video in Rhode Island near Block Island over Memorial Day weekend.

It's believed to have been a basking shark, according to ABC 6 Providence, which obtained the video available to view here.

Basking sharks, which can be as long as 33 feet, are the second largest in the world, behind only the whale shark, which can grow to be 46 feet. The great white shark, which can be up to 23 feet, is third-largest.

In North Carolina on Wednesday, May 28, a 26-year-old man was believed to have been bitten on the leg by a shark, according to ABC News.

The man, who received about a dozen stitches, frantically told his niece to get out of the water when the incident occurred in Sunset Beach, near the border of South Carolina.

