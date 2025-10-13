'Mass Casualty Incident' On I-287 Injures Multiple In Hudson Valley

The Port Chester Fire Department said crews were dispatched around Friday, Oct. 10, to the eastbound lanes of I-287 near Exit 11 for a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Crews soon arrived at the scene and found that several people were injured and trapped inside vehicles, leading to the crash being declared a Mass Casualty Incident as a result of the number of victims, the department said.

Firefighters worked alongside Rye Brook Fire Department and Purchase Rescue crews to extricate trapped victims and provide medical care, according to the department.

Port Chester EMS, along with ambulances from Greenwich and Mamaroneck, also responded to treat and transport the injured.

Because of the severity of the incident, mutual aid was brought in to cover the Village of Port Chester, with a Harrison engine and West Harrison tower ladder relocating to Port Chester Fire Headquarters.

More information about the cause of the crash was not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.