Mass Casualty: Heat Sickens 150+ At NJ Graduation, Officials Say

Paterson’s graduation ceremonies turned dangerous Monday, June 23, when more than 150 people were treated for heat-related illnesses at Hinchliffe Stadium, city officials said.

“The event was formally declared a mass casualty incident by the incident commander due to the overwhelming number of casualties relative to available EMS resources,” Deputy Fire Chief Jason Macones tells Daily Voice.

During the first graduation ceremony, emergency crews treated approximately 50 people and transported 9 to area hospitals, Macones said.

During the second ceremony, crews treated approximately 100 more people and transported 7 more patients.

The extreme conditions came during an active heat advisory across the region, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and heat index values well above 100.

The City of Paterson had issued an Extreme Heat Advisory June 22 through June 25.

