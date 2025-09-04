Fair 76°

Masked Thieves Break Into Rockland Home, Steal BMW While Family Slept: Report

Two masked intruders slipped into a Rockland County home through an unlocked window and stole luxury items and a BMW while the family slept upstairs, according to reports.

Surveillance images of the break-in in Monsey. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The home invasion happened around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, in the Viola section of Monsey, The Monsey Scoop reported. 

According to the outlet, the thieves ransacked the home, taking expensive pocketbooks, a briefcase, religious items, and the family’s keys before driving off in one of the family’s cars, a BMW. 

The homeowner described the experience as “terrifying” and said it could have easily “ended differently,” though also expressed confidence in Ramapo Police to solve the case, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The incident is under investigation by Ramapo Police. 

Click here to view the full report by The Monsey Scoop. 

