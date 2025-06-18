Marijuana Use Linked To Heart Attacks, Strokes In New Study

The research, published Tuesday, June 17 in the journal Heart, analyzed pooled medical data involving more than 200 million people, mostly ages 19 to 59.

It found that individuals who use marijuana are 29 percent more likely to suffer a heart attack, 20 percent more likely to have a stroke, and more than twice as likely to die from heart disease compared to nonusers.

The findings stem from a large-scale systematic review and meta-analysis of two dozen prior studies on cannabis and cardiovascular health.

Conducted by researchers in France, the review focused on major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) such as non-fatal strokes, acute coronary syndrome (including heart attacks), and cardiovascular-related deaths.

The review included more than 3,000 study records and narrowed its focus to 24 key analyses.

Results varied by study type, but the most robust models — especially cohort-based studies — showed consistent patterns linking cannabis exposure to increased cardiac risk.

While the research did not distinguish between medical and recreational cannabis use in most cases, the authors urged medical professionals to ask patients about cannabis use. This is essential when assessing unexplained cardiovascular symptoms.

As marijuana legalization expands across the US and globally, researchers say there’s growing urgency to better understand its long-term effects on heart and vascular systems.

The study’s authors say their work “should encourage investigating cannabis use in all patients presenting with serious cardiovascular disorders.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.